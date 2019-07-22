On The Sideline: AfterShocks

The Wichita State TBT team, the AfterShocks, are set to compete in The Basketball Tournament, which starts Thursday, July 25. Teams will compete in the TBT for a grand prize of 2 million dollars. The AfterShocks’ team is compiled of alumni, some of which are meeting each other for the first time. The team is coached by Karon Bradley and his staff is filled out with John Robert Simon, who played for Wichita State from 2013-2017 and Zach Bush, who played at WSU from 2012-2017. Notable alumni playing for the AfterShocks include Cleanthony Early, Toure’ Murry, Clevin Hannah and more! The AfterShocks first game is July 25 at 8 p.m. against Iowa United. The team has already sold over 4,000 tickets and you can buy tickets by clicking here.