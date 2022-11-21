Wichita’s first ever Air Capital Hoop Fest is coming to Charles Koch Arena the first weekend in December! Sunrise Christian Academy, Visit Wichita and the Greater Wichita Area Sports Commission (GWASC) – are teaming up with the National Interscholastic Basketball Conference (NIBC) to host the event.

The three-day boys basketball showcase will feature some of the most talented boys basketball players in the country! And fans should expect to see some of their favorite alumni come back for the weekend as well.

Make sure to get tickets on the Visit Wichita website!