On The Sideline: Airstrike Cheer

I had such a great time meeting the crew at Airstrike Cheer for our On The Sidelines segment this week! Head Coach and Program Director Katie Borrego-Eierman welcomed us into a practice to meet the girls and learn a little bit about what they do. Everything felt so familiar to me as I cheered in a very similar program when I was young. Seeing the squad on the mat brought back such great memories of practicing and performing! The squad practices anywhere from 2-4 times a week, learns skills such as cheers, tumbling, stunting and dance and travels for competitions many times throughout the year.

Katie is a strict coach with high aspirations for her athletes. She keeps everything positive and prepares them to always do their best by learning hard work, discipline and a ‘never give up‘ attitude. The entire Airstrike Cheer Staff boasts high work ethic, many years of experience and a desire to improve their squads and their athletes.

I had a chance to hear from some of the girls and they all shared the same message: their coaches never give up on them and never let them give up on themselves. Their coaches are constantly encouraging them to do their best, learn new skills and contribute to their team. These young athletes are so lucky to have such a strong team coaches.

These girls and boys are learning how to work as a team, how to perform, and this year maybe one of the most important lessons they’re learning is to be adaptable. One thing you may not realize about cheerleaders is they are the some of the most adaptable athletes around! This year they are not letting the pandemic ruin their opportunity to learn routines, polish them up and perform to compete. Competition season just looks very different this year. As like many other sports and events the squad is competing virtually this year. So now more than ever they have to have big movements, eye catching tumbling passes, sharp motions and stick their stunts with extra personality to stand out on camera to the judges.

If you can’t tell, I think the world of this group and loved every minute I got to spend with them. If you have a young athlete who is looking for a new challenge definitely check them out! Visit their Facebook page for more info!