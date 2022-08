For the first time in school history, the Andale High School Volleyball Team won the state championship after going 40-3 on the season.

But that was last season and now they have their eyes on a repeat as they get ready for their first matches on Saturday.

They lost a great senior class last year, but they have nine seniors this season and all will have contributions on the court.

There is lots of excitement for this team this year and they can’t wait to get the season underway!