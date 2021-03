Anyone else agree with the saying "Look good, feel good, do good" I know I do! And to me that includes while I'm working out. One of the best ways to provide yourself a little bit of extra motivation while hitting the gym is to do so in new cute work out attire, right?

Grey Boutique has adorable new pieces that can be worn to sweat it out at the gym or even to run errands in or lounge around the house and keep you feeling cute and comfy. Today the girls showed three different looks ranging from patterns to cute cut outs and even different lengths. One thing all of the pieces have in common is the high quality material. The thickness of the material is key when you plan to be running jumping and sweating. These looks are as high quality as they are cute!