Bella Smith – remember that name. At the mere age of 16 years old Bella Smith has been invited to US National level training camps and has caught the eye of NCAA D 1 college coaches coast to coast.

For the first time, the sophomore midfielder will be playing soccer for the Eisenhower Girls Soccer Team. Last year Bella Smith, then-freshman at EHS, had other responsibilities to take care of. Bella is Captain of the u15 KC Athletics team out of Kansas City and last year she was hyper-focused on leading her team to the u15 ECNL National Championship game. ECNL (Elite Clubs National League) is the highest level of club soccer in the United States. Bella’s hard work and dedication, including driving to Kansas City multiple times a week for training over the years paid off – she and her team are National Champions. The u15 KC Athletics team scored late in the final match to win and bring an ECNL Championship title back to Kansas City for the first time since 2011.

This year Bella hasn’t put her ECNL team on the back burner, she simply wants to play in front of her family and friends on her home turf. Bella calls Goddard home and is excited to play for her school with her grandmother, parents, two younger sisters, and many other family members and friends cheering her on.

Bella will join training again with her ECNL team once her high school season ends, hopefully with a visit to the state championship game.

Bella is not the only local player to excel through the ECNL. Maize Native Maycee Bell developed through the ECNL and is currently playing for North Carolina with a bright future ahead in the NWSl and US Women’s National Team circuit. Most recently Newton High Alum, Brooklyn Entz finished playing at K State and was drafted by KC Current in the NWSL. Bella has high hopes to follow in their footsteps and to have fun while doing it.