Hit the golf course for a good time and a great cause when you participate in the 9th Annual Birdies Against Bullying Golf Tournament benefitting Newton Public Schools. The tournament is Thursday, June 23rd at Sand Creek Station Golf Course.

Rob Krier with the Newton Rotary, joined us to share more about the annual Birdies Against Bullying golf tournament, and the partnership between Newton Public Schools and the Newton Rotary Club. This fundraiser raises money and resources to help prevent bullying in Newton Public Schools and in the community.

Carly Stavola, Newton Public Schools Director of Communications shared with us how the funds will be used in the schools, ranging from elementary to high school. Money raised has provided Bullying prevention classes, mentorship, and nationally recognized speakers and programs to our schools, as well as funded other kindness initiatives in our schools and community.

Registration is now open! Please visit Birdies Against Bullying on Facebook for more information.