The 2021 Nissan Rogue is turning heads and there is no one better to help show it off than Orr Nissan of Wichita Sales Advisor Miguel Genochio! Miguel and I masked up and hopped into the car to show off the car's Apple Car Play and Android Auto feature. This seamless feature is a tremendous luxury to have in your car! All you need to do is take any cord that can connect with your phone and plug the back end into the car and your screen will appear on the dashboard in the car. As you can see in the segment, it is super easy to toggle around apps on both the Android Auto and Apple Car Play. One huge benefit is it takes your navigation from your phone and displays it on your screen, that way you don't have to be looking down at your phone while using the navigation.

One thing Miguel mentioned in the segment is that if your car doesn't currently have wireless (Bluetooth) Apple Car Play/Android Auto that it will be available in an update. The best way to check if an update is available or if you just want to reach out directly to Miguel or any of the great employees at Orr Nissan of Wichita, you can visit their website at: https://www.orrnissanofwichita.com