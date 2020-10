It was my pleasure to be joined again by Holly McGuire, a sales rep at Lusco Brick & Stone. For this segment, we hopped outside to their yard to see all the items they had on clearance. Any item out there is one that they have had for a while that might have come from a different project or an incomplete project. Some of the items in the yard have been there for up to a few years and they're perfect if you need them for a small project! Right now, they have some brick and natural stone in the yard and there are a variety of reasons why they would end up in the yard. Whether it be something someone ordered and never picked up or something that didn't end up being needed, these are still great products on sale! Lastly, we ended with their giveaway on their Facebook page. They are giving away an outdoor Fireplace kit! The directions are super simple and can be found here: https://www.facebook.com/pages/category/Home-Improvement/Lusco-Brick-Stone-559765660747090/ and if you want to learn any more information about anything Lusco Brick & Stone offers, you can visit their website at: https://www.luscobrick.com