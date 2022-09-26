#ChiefsKingdom is taking over Wichita in celebration of the Kansas City Chiefs playing this Sunday Night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. You can head out to Chicken N Pickle and watch the game with the pros!

Join former Chiefs players Gehrig Dieter, Anthony Sherman, and Dustin Colquitt for a special watch party and night of family fun! Support their charities through the Giveback Night initiatives that Chicken N Pickle hosts weekly. The Deiter Family Foundation, E3 Rand Foundation, and Team Smile will be the charities benefitting from this fun event. Head out in your red and gold for photos with the pros and some competitive pickleball with the pros! Don’t want to play, no worries you can watch, enjoy fun halftime entertainment, and take advantage of the food and drink specials during the game!

For more information on the Give Back Nights at Chicken N Pickle reach out on their Facebook Page: Chicken N Pickle Wichita