She was looking to get a scholarship from Cowley College, but it came in a way she wasn’t expecting.

Three years ago when Chloe Wilson was applying at Cowley College she was approached about joining the track and field team as a thrower. She said yes in order to get a scholarship, but she had no idea it would turn into anything.

Now, she is a NJCAA Division I National Champion in the Hammer Throw. She has put in a lot of hard work going from the basics to becoming one of the best in the country.

Wilson is now looking to see what her future plans will look like, but there’s a good chance it will include her hammer throwing ability.