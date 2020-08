Crave Beauty Academy is such a valuable resource and we have had a great time learning about the services offered at the student salon. Today we tapped into our partner in crime in the beauty industry to learn about one of their new product lines exclusively offered at Cravey Beauty Academy. Licensed Cosmetologist and Guest Service Coordinator Lauren Nicks shared about Farm Fresh, the organic line of products and the benefits they provide.

Farm House Fresh creates scrumptious, natural bath and body products. The whimsical collection is served in signature spa treatments at luxury hotels, spas, and resorts across the country, and is only found in Crave Beauty Academy in the state Kansas.

FarmHouse Fresh's wholesome collection is made from 88-99% natural and naturally-derived ingredients. Each product is paraben-free, sulfate-free, and mineral oil free, with nearly all products formulated to be Vegan, Gluten-free, or both. The decorative boxes use vegetable-based inks and our adorable glass retail packaging is often reused as flower vases and more. As Lauren explained every purchase directly impacts animals and all products are cruelty free. Stop in to Crave to purchase your Farm House Fresh products today or visit their website for more information www.farmhousefreshgoods.com