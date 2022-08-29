Our presenting partner of the On The Sidelines segment, Cowley College, has quite the sports program for their students. Many of the programs have claimed championships, landed athletes on all-conference teams, and also is home to some incredible sports coverage, thanks to the team of students at Cowley College.

Meg Smith, Director of Mass Communications at Cowley College runs a program where students are set up to succeed. The students who study under her are exposed to real-life experiences on a daily basis. The students are responsible for producing newscasts, sportscasts, and digital coverage of all things happening at Cowley College.

We had the chance to learn from some of the students on the Cowley College News Team and hear about the roles they have learned and the experiences they have had as part of the crew. Many of the students shared the support of their peers and of course, encouragement and guidance from Meg Smith, have allowed them to gain extensive knowledge in the industry to confidently continue in a four-year program or even seek employment in the industry.

To catch the Cowley College News Team’s coverage of all things Tiger Athletics and life as a student at Cowley visit their YouTube page. Learn more about the program of study and opportunities to enroll at Cowley College by visiting cowley.edu