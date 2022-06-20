Cowley College had a great athletic year which was capped with their baseball team placing second at the national tournament in Grand Junction, Colorado.

They lost the first game of the tournament before rattling off four straight wins, but eventually lost 4-2 in the championship game.

There were lots of other great achievements this spring and the whole year that made Cowley College Athletic Director Jason O’Toole proud of all the teams.

You can check out their website for more information about Cowley College.