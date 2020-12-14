On The Sideline: Davon Morris

It was an absolute pleasure speaking with Davon Morris, an athlete on the Barton Community College eSports team! Although Davon is a freshman at Barton, he is already making headlines as a student-athlete. As you can hear in the segment, Davon is devoted to his craft and practices all week long. When we spoke, Davon had just competed in the semifinals of the NJCAA eSports Championship where he unfortunately fell to the top seed. Davon spent most of the regular season as either the first or second ranked player, such an impressive feat for a freshman! Davon talked a lot about how his teammates and especially his coach have helped in in his first year and the influence that they have had on him. His coach has always been by his side and Davon is excited to be able to play for him in the years to come. Davon also competes in games besides Madden and he shared that he is the captain of their Overwatch team. He says that everyone in the program, including himself, still has a lot to learn and that competitive nature is just one aspect that makes them so good. We are excited to watch Davon continue to compete for Barton Community College!