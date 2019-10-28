On The Sideline: Derby v. Maize

Derby Football came out swinging on Friday night, winning their game against Maize 55-7. While the KSN sports team covered the highlights, I got to know the dedicated students that support the team each and every game. I spoke with Luke Smith, the leader of the Derby Paint Gang. Throughout the game, he leads the rest of the student section as they cheer on their school’s football team. They have a multitude of chants they go to, including classics like “Overrated” and “Warm up the bus”. He also makes a prediction at the end of the interview for the rest of the season!
