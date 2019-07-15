On The Sideline: Fairfield Polo Club

This week’s On The Sideline segment features the Fairfield Polo Club, which is located in Haysville, Kansas. It has competitive and recreational polo running from May through September. The polo club is one of the oldest in the country and was founded in 1931. Spectators are welcome to come watch matches on every Saturday and Sunday. On the 21st of September the polo club is having an event called, “Pink Polo.” The event is to raise money for breast cancer awareness and it’s in support of Real Men Wear Pink. which benefits Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Wichita. You can find out more information about the Fairfield Polo Club on their website, www.wichitapolo.org, and Facebook page, www.facebook.com.