On The Sideline: Future All-American Basketball Camp

Former All-Time Assistant leader at Drake University Jeff Hill believes firmly in providing children the necessary skills to be successful on the court, and in life. When kids attend his basketball camp they are truly in for a treat! To start off, every athlete attends camp for free due to amazing community sponsors like our friends Westar Energy. Every camper will also receive a camp t-shirt, their own backpack full of school supplies, camp photo, daily lunch and memories playing with former college and NBA all-stars! The former NBA players teach ball handling, passing techniques and more. Other intangibles the young athletes will be equipped with include hearing from community members. Including a local fire chief, police chief, and Mayor. All sharing the importance of life outside of basketball.

We heard from one of the former NBA and Wichita State stars, Xavier McDaniel who was back in Wichita for this camp. McDaniel had a long successful player career and credits his success to putting in extra work. For example attending a camp like this one when he was young. McDaniel hopes campers have fun at camp. Enjoy themselves and have a great day playing basketball. He also wants them to understand that education is a key. We also heard from Kathy, grandmother of two campers, who has brought her granddaughters to the camp for a few years now. She keeps bringing them back for the invaluable high quality coaching that has improved her granddaughters’ skills. She greatly appreciates the confidence the girls have built from their time spent at camp. What a great way to spend a couple days of the summer! Thank you so much Westar Energy and Jeff Hill for having out us to camp. If you have a young future All-American be on the lookout for camp next year. Visit wichitahoops.com for more information.