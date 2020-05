Friday is our day to celebrate fashion with our friends at Moxie Boutique and today we did so in style! We wanted to change things up a little bit so we brought the fashion to the ranch! Rick and Pattie board their horses at D and S Boarding in Wichita, so we thought we would head out there and enjoy some country fashion in an appropriate setting. Pattie put together different looks to wear at your next country western themed event, country rustic themed wedding, or maybe even a country concert! The looks we saw the models rocking today all consist of pieces that we have seen before in other looks but today they were paired with country inspired accessories to show a different way to wear them. The sweet models looked adorable in the western looks and they had a blast being accompanied by their horses! And how can we forget the star of the show....Mr Moxie, aka Rick Durham, Pattie's husband and partner in crime. He had a lot of fun joining us and sharing he and Pattie's love for horses and of course Pattie's love for fashion. Shop Moxie's entire collection on their social media pages and their easy to use website: www.moxiesassandclass.com