On The Sideline: High School Game of the Week Clearwater vs. Wellington

Friday night’s Game of the Week between Clearwater and Wellington was a one sided affair, with Clearwater winning the game 31-7. While the score was lopsided, both student sections showed up in force. However, it was the Clearwater sideline that looked like it went above and beyond. Students traveled to Wellington to root on their team and dressed up like aliens due to the “raid” of Area 51 happening that night. In addition to dressing up, four students ran up and down the sideline with flags after every touchdown. I had the chance to interview a few of these spirited students!

