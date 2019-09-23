On The Sideline: High School Game of the Week Clearwater vs. Wellington

This week’s Taking it to the Streets revolved around food, obviously. I hit the streets of Emporia State University to ask students how they would make their perfect sandwich. I got a variety of answers including some that might make you think twice. Most people went really in-depth in their answers and why shouldn’t they, sandwiches are great! It was a lot of fun to see them open up as they thought about the process of making their favorite sandwich. I’ll be back next week hitting the streets of Kansas with some wacky questions and getting to know the people on a different level!