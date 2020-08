I had such a great time paying a visit to Tiffany Grover, the owner, founder and head baker for Tuffy Ray's Bakery. Tiffany graciously invited me into her home to get an inside look at how she makes her delicious treats! Before we got to the baking and decorating, Tiffany explained the history and significance of her company's name, with Tuffy Ray's being a named that's been passed down from generations. She also explained how she, like a lot of people in this time, had to pivot after her previous job was eliminated and pivot she has! She now makes delicious treats and decorate it yourself kits, where she puts different cookies and icings in a kit for you to decorate at home! These kits have been extremely popular with families both for themselves and to give as gifts! Tiffany said that last week alone, she made over 3,000 cookies! As you can see throughout the segment, people can get extremely creative with how they decorate their cookies. If you want to find any more information about Tuffy Ray's Bakery or get in touch with Tiffany herself, you can visit their Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/tuffyrayscookiecraze