On The Sideline: Jaila Harding

Jaila Harding. Remember that name.

Senior Shooting Guard at Wichita Southeast High School, Jaila is special. Sure, she is the first Wichita Southeast player on the First Team All City League list in long time and is known to drown 3, 5 and even 7 three pointers a game, but off the hardwood Jaila is even more impressive.

Jaila comes a from hard working, structured family and I didn’t even have to ask their history, it was evident in the first time I met Jaila’s mother and had a conversation with Jaila about life, who inspires her and how important being a good person and student is to her.

Jaila proudly shared her 4.0 GPA and impressive ACT score because in her home academics come first. Jaila chatted with me prior to our interview about how basketball has been such a huge part of her life and how much she respects the game for what it is: an opportunity to do something she loves. The maturity and genuine humble heart she has off the court plays in a role in the leader and player she is on the court, as well. Head Girls Basketball Coach at Wichita Southeast High School Coach Dixon described Jaila as a silent, yet strong leader. He knew he could rely on her to step up and lead the team through adversity, but that she would never need the spotlight.

Jaila looks up to many basketball players for inspiration. She is a big fan of the way Paige Bueckers dominates the court for UCONN and doesn’t have to look very far for more inspiration, her big brother, Jerrick Harding plays PG for ERA Nymburk of the Czech National Basketball League and has always played a big role in developing a love for the game and for competing.

Through a tough year heavily impacted by COVID 19, many athletes plans were rerouted, Jaila never let dim the fire or lessen the passion she has for at the highest level. She recently announced she has signed to continue her academic and athletic career at Butler Community College and shows ambition to not let her career end there.

Jaila Harding … keep tabs on this one.