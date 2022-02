For some football season just ended, but for other’s, it’s just getting started.

The Kansas Wildfire is the women’s outdoor football team in Wichita.

They just started practices and will be starting up games in April.

The team went under a name change after previously being named the Wichita Tribe last season. They are also still looking females to join their team!

Check out their Facebook page for updates on the schedule for the season and for more information about the team!