On the Sideline- Kapaun Mount Carmel Girls’ Wrestling

For over 50 years Kapaun Mount Carmel has boasted much success on the wrestling mat. I had the chance to heard from Head Coach of both Boys and Girls Wrestling at Kapaun Mount Carmel, Roy Oeser about the tradition of success and recent evolution of the team.

Photos of Coach Oeser can be found numerous times on the wall of fame at Kapaun Mt Carmel High School. He was a four time state champion and even a Grand Champion during is years wrestling for the Crusaders. His legacy is one of hard work, consistency, faith and much success. His leadership has broadened this year as he took on a new title, he is the first ever Head Coach of Kapaun Mount Carmel’s Girls Wrestling Team.

I had the chance to watch practice and admired the dedication and attention to detail from all of the athletes on the mat. I chatted with Gianna, Freshman Wrestler for the Lady Crusaders and with Catie, a Junior on the Girls Wrestling team and I really enjoyed hearing their positive attitude learning a new sport as the season progressed. It spoke volumes to me about the girls character that they are aware they are ‘new’ to this but that didn’t impeded on their competitive drive and desire to succeed. These girls are a group to watch. Once day it’ll be their faces on the wall of fame at Kapuan, the first Girls Wrestling Team is going to make history.

Cheer on Kapaun Girls and Boys Wrestling this year by checking out their schedule at www.kapaun.org/athletics