Maize High School had a year to remember last year as their football team was the 5A State Runner-Up and they are looking to make it back and win it all this season.

But there’s a lot of work to do before then.

Their quarterback Avery Johnson is a Kansas State University commit and will be a Wildcat next fall and is hoping to cap off his senior year with a championship.

You can find the Maize football schedule at this website!