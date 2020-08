We had a great time welcoming Meghan Hoffman to the show! Meghan, who is the lead aesthetics educator at our partner Crave Beauty Academy, joined me to share a little more about the prequel to last week's segment, skin care! In Meghan's first segment on the show she ran us through the process of using a dermascope, which is the device they use to look more closely at your skin. The device can detect things in your skin that the naked eye just can't see, that way Meghan or any of the talented educators at Crave can get a better idea about your skin care needs and that way give a more accurate consultation and recommended the correct products for you! You only need to be examined in the device for a few minutes and Crave does an incredible job of making sure that it is sanitized between clients. If you want to set up your own consultation with Crave Beauty Academy or just find out more information about any of the services they offer, you can visit their website at: https://cravebeautyacademy.com