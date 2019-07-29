On The Sideline: NBC World Series

The 85th annual NBC World Series is upon us once again! The World Series, which this year will be taking place at Wichita State University’s Eck Stadium, kicked off on July 27th and will run through August 10th. The Tournament features teams from all over the United States and is streamed by over 175,000 people! Josh Silverman spoke with Kevin Jenks, the World Series director, about the history of the event and what fans can expect in the new stadium. You can learn more on their website: https://nbcbaseball.com/about-us/ and social media pages: https://twitter.com/NBCBaseball? and https://www.facebook.com/nbcbaseball/.
