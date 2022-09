For the first time ever, the National Hockey League is coming to Wichita!

On Saturday, the Arizona Coyotes and the St. Louis Blues will take part in the Frozen Face Off when they battle it out at Intrust Bank Arena on Saturday a 7 p.m.

The game is being brought here by G1 Sports and Entertainment and we got to learn about what that process was like.

It’s been years in the making and now the NHL is having it’s first ever game in the ICT.

Get tickets at this website!