Rex Schott has been the athletic trainer at Derby High School for nearly 50 years and has helped many kids in their athletic journey and beyond.

At the end of the school year Rex will be retiring so we wanted to honor him by letting us tell his story of remarkable career in his own words.

After the school year, he will be helping his 96-year old father on his farm down in Oklahoma and spending more time with his wife, kids and grandkids.