We always love to feature individuals who have turned their favorite hobby into a side business and that's exactly what Sophia Botello has done! Sophia founded Koko's Sugar Cookies and Cupcakes and as you can guess, she bakes delicious cookies, cupcakes and so much more! In the segment, Sophia shared how she got started baking and has turned that into a very successful business. She is also doing all of that while she is still a student-athlete at Friends University. She has since branched out from just cookies and cupcakes and has now introduced number and letter cakes, cheesecake bites and so much more! She also allows the client to customize essentially whatever they want! If you want to find out any more information or just browse her sweet treats, you can visit her Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/kokossugarcookiesandcupcakes/