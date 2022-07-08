This summer magic is happening on the diamond! For the first time ever there will be a collegiate softball league in Kansas. South Central Kansas will have its own summer collegiate softball league, the Sunflower Softball League.

This league is for college softball players to better their talents stay fresh over the summer, compete against some high-caliber talent, and will be a great addition to the Kansas softball community! The league will have four teams and call Valley Center and Goddard home for the time being. THe games will feature talented softball players from across the United States.

The schedule is continuing to develop and will be full of some great softabll. Check out the Sunflower Softball League on Facebook to follow along and learn how and when you can go cacth a game!