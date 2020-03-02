On The Sideline: Sydney Holmes

I had the opportunity of hitting the court with Maize high school girls varsity basketball player Sydney Holmes. Sydney is only a junior, yet she has set records at Maize for her outstanding play. She can shoot, drive to the basket and play stout defense. In the segment, we talked about her game and how it’s evolved. We then tested her range in a little three-point shooting contest, which of course she was great in. You can catch Sydney in action this season and watch her show off her skills in the segment above!