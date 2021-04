In this week's #OrrCares segment our friends at Orr Nissan of Wichita support an important non profit, CASA of Sedgwick County. I was joined by both Executive Director, Sandra Bradley and Volunteer Advocate, Lindsey McClellan to learn their roles within the organization.

It is the mission of CASA of Sedgwick County to provide caring, trained volunteers to advocate for the abused and neglected children of our community so that each child can reach his or her full potential. Judges appoint Court Appointed Special Advocate volunteers to represent the best interests of children who have been removed from their homes due to abuse or neglect. They make sure that the child does not get lost in the legal and social service system.