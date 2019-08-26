On The Sideline: Wichita Baseball 2020 Update

It’s been a few months so we had to go check out the progress happening in the world of baseball here in Wichita. Today we had a private tour of the stadium where Wichita Baseball 2020 will play in just a few months! We started by checking out the seating. The new stadium has complete risers and the dugout on the third base side is installed and looking great! These seats are so convenient, the tred-width is 36 inches and the face mount seats are 22 in wide which basically means you don’t have to scrunch up or even stand up if someone needs to walk by you. Upstairs we visited the Fidelity Bank Club. This area is really cool, it features an open air party deck, 12 suites, and of course the media section behind Homeplate. Access is granted via the VIP elevator which also grants you access to the party deck. In the club there is a beautiful view of the city skyline, to enjoy while at the bank club. There is also a bar, concession outdoors seating, and indoor climate control seating. Tickets up in the fidelity bank club get you unlimited food, the view and AC. Last vantage point batter eye wall will have art decor on top. From center field you can see the suite and the open air party deck but we are right next to museums, offices, and another party decks. Interestingly enough we will get to see more than just baseball at the new stadium! Football games and soccer games will also be able to be played on the grass; the stadium is equipped for concerts as well! Stay tuned to Wichita Baseball 2020 for announcements concerning potential team names and fun contests where the community will have the opportunity to name some of the dishes that will be served! So much growth happening, stay tuned! Tickets are on sale now, visit www.wichitabseball2020/com