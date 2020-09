A couple of weeks ago we spent time with Orr Nissan Master Technician, Nick Kilian to learn the process of changing a tire and how Orr Nissan keeps you prepared to do so. Today Nick graciously took time to talk through the importance of regular tire maintenance and shared information on what the trained team at Orr Nissan checks on when you bring you car in for service.

While your car is under care from Orr Nissan three major checkpoints happen: rotating tires, your tires will be balanced and the alignment of your tires will also be checked. Rotating your tires should happen about every 5,000 -7,000 miles this is often done when your car is brought in for a routine oil change. Having your tires balanced typically happens when they are new or your change a tire. Checking your alignment is important to make sure the contact your four tires have with the road stays consistent. Curb checking or hitting a pothole can throw off the alignment and would require your alignment to be checked.