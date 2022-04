We got to sit down with two wheelchair athletes at Valley Center High School that are paving the way for many athletes in the future.

In 2020, KSHSAA approved that wheelchair athletes can compete in state meets which was a big step for these athletes.

Loyale and Tanner and now some of the first athletes to compete at the state level. They said they want to empower others to go out for the sport and not anything stop them from doing what they love.