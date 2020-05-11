On The Sidelines: Cowley Coaches

I had the opportunity to speak with Cowley College men’s basketball head coach Tommy DeSalme and assistant coach Eric Nitsche. We have the chance to talk about the team’s great success this season, despite starting a roster of mostly freshman. We then talked about the challenges of that season having to be cut short due to the coronavirus, but having the ability to build off this previous season. We then talked to each coach about the recent awards they won for the fantastic job they do coaching their players. Watch the segment to hear more about the program!
Good Day Kansas Hosts
Community Calendar
Good Day Kansas Content Disclaimer
The information, advice and answers displayed in the Good Day Kansas section of KSN.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not KSN-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. KSN.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Good Day Kansas sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.