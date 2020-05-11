On The Sidelines: Cowley Coaches

I had the opportunity to speak with Cowley College men’s basketball head coach Tommy DeSalme and assistant coach Eric Nitsche. We have the chance to talk about the team’s great success this season, despite starting a roster of mostly freshman. We then talked about the challenges of that season having to be cut short due to the coronavirus, but having the ability to build off this previous season. We then talked to each coach about the recent awards they won for the fantastic job they do coaching their players. Watch the segment to hear more about the program!