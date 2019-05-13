On The Sidelines: ICT Cheery Legacy

When you hear the word cheerleader you may just think of a spirited, young lady with extra spunk and energy. ICT Cheer Legacy program redefines all of those old stereotypes and WOW you with the focus on developing confident, strong, athletes that contribute to their team and their community. ICT Cheer Legacy is coached by Emily Donahue and Kristin Mountain, former teammates and genuinely passionate mentors that strive to instill discipline and handwork in their athletes. They are both so proud of the handwork their athletes display weekly at practice and know they are molding their squad into a group of young people that support and work hard for each other. The squad boasts numerous banners and trophies noting their high achievements and notable performances and are on display at their training facility at the Sports Forum in Wichita. The title they might be most proud of is the one they received over the weekend: D 2 SUMMITT CHAMPIONS! The crew traveled to Orlando, FL to represent Kansas and man did they ever! They took home the title of CHAMPION and it was one of the best feelings they have yet to experience. ICT Cheer Legacy crushes stereotypes, empowers their athletes, and produces confident hard working athletes that represent Kansas beautifully!

