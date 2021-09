After a hot and windy end to the weekend, we will have more heat to start the work week. Highs will soar into the 90s and record highs will once again be in jeopardy. There is a front to the north but this is where it will stay, keeping the door to cooler air closed.

Winds will not be as strong today but they will still be breezy. We should continue to hold off on doing any outdoor burning due to the winds, dry conditions, and hot temperatures.