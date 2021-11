WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - The funeral procession for Butler County Sheriff's Deputy Stephen Evans will be Monday afternoon in El Dorado. It will last from about 1:30 to 4 p.m.

The funeral procession route will proceed from Butler Community College, around the SW Trafficway to Main Street, where it will continue north to Central, west to K-196 and back to Towanda Avenue to Boyer, where it will end at Walnut Valley Cemetery.