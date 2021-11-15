On The Sidelines: Riverfront Stadium Hosts Kansas Jayhawk Collegiate Conference Championship

Its been a few months since we’ve visited Riverfront Stadium and when we stopped in last week we saw some major changes! We had the chance to check in with Head Grounds Keeper at Riverfront Stadium, Ben Hartman and hear about the new look the field has and will be wearing this weekend. Ben and his crew have been working diligently to get the beautiful baseball field successfully changed into a football field with yard markings, end zones, field goals and all.

Riverfront Stadium will play host to the Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference Football Championship game this weekend. Mark Patrick with the KJCCC joined us to share his excitement for the championship game to be held at Riverfront stadium. Mark shared members of the KJCCC feel honored to partner with the Wind Surge and are so grateful for the hard work the organization has put in to welcome football to downtown Wichita.

Tickets are available now at windsurge.com Grab them early!