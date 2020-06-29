On The Sidelines: Valley Center Hornet Pride

I had the opportunity to interview Scott L’Ecuyer, a man that wears many hats at Valley Center High School. Currently, he is leading their Hornet Pride summer program, which gets the high school and middle school students back into the swing of things before school starts back up. At least, that’s how it used to be run. Now of course, things have to be different. As Scott explains in the segment, Valley Center is making every student check in before they arrive for that day. That includes answering questions and a temperature check. Then the students are divided up into small groups and will stay with that group for the day. Those are just some of the measures Valley Center High School is taking to ensure the safety of the students and allow them to work out. The best part is this program isn’t just for student-athletes, but any Valley Center students that want to come and work out!

