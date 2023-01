The Wichita SkyKings is bringing professional basketball to the ICT! Games begin in March, but you can expect a lot more than a typical match up.

With celebrity appearances, a DJ and games for kids, it’s an event the whole family can enjoy. Some of the players are just a few steps away from the NBA, so bring your crew and meet the team!

Season tickets are only $99 and are available right now through the Wichita SkyKings website! The first home game is March 17th at Charles Koch Arena.