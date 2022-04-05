The Hutchinson Art Center is offering a wonderful opportunity to learn the art of origami! Every Saturday in April and May (aside from May 7th) families are welcome to experience an educational, hands-on class hour-long class sharing the fundamentals of the art of origami.

Children aged 3 years old and older are welcome when accompanied by an adult. Classes begin at 10 am, take place at the Hutchinson Art Center, and are priced at $5 per child. For more information on the class or to sign up please visit the Hutchinson Art Center on Facebook or you can visit their website