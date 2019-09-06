Orion Education

Fashion Forward Friday with Moxie is feeling rather Fall focused lately! I am so excited to check out some of the Fall Looks Pattie and her Moxie Family are rocking as we transition into the fall season. Pattie does such a great job of finding pieces that are able to be stand alone or layered with other pieces to create the perfect look from day to night and end of summer to beginning of Fall. To stat with the jumpsuit Madison is rocking is a stunner! The fun slits at the bottoms and the tube top neckline allow this to be own on a summer night, but add a blazer to this and you have a work appropriate look for the next few months. The next look Crystal is absolutely owning! This vibrantly colored dress can be paired with booties or even tall boots and will certainly attract all the attention where it's worn. I absolutely LOVE Pattie’s comfortable yet very put together Fall outfit. This sweater can be paired with so many different colors and is a flattering length as well. Lastly my gorgeous dress is just one of those pieces that when you put it on it makes you feel pretty. I love the flowing skirt and the pretty lace on the seams, it is so feminine and flattering, two things I love! Be sure to follow Moxie on all social media channels and tune in to their live fashion shows on Wednesday nights!