I had a chance to travel to El Dorado put my teacher hat on today; when learned about the incredible opportunities Orion Education offers non traditional student in pursuit of their diplomas. The programs and services at Orion continuously evolve in response to state and national initiatives and the needs of educational communities in our region. The consistently develop and deliver a wide selection of services that provide instructional and administrative support to schools. The vision of Orion Education to provide relevant, cost-effective solutions that inspire lifelong learning and strengthen communities. Today we heard specifically about the new expanded location in El Dorado and the personalized education that is provided. There is an open house coming up for anyone interested in completing a high school diploma. Please visit www.orion.org/education to learn more about the education opportunities available for you.
Good Day Kansas Hosts
Community Calendar
Good Day Kansas Content Disclaimer
The information, advice and answers displayed in the Good Day Kansas section of KSN.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not KSN-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. KSN.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Good Day Kansas sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.