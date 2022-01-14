Orr Cares- Club Parkinson’s

Good Day Kansas

Club Parkinson’s Co Founders Connie Urbanek and Shana Gatschet invited us to join the ribbon cutting ceremony for the brand new location of Club Parkinson’s this week. As each Co Founder shared their passion for providing care they also beamed with excitement for this beautiful new facility they will be operating out of.

Located on the WSU campus inside the Heskett Center the facility boasts a pool, workout rooms, and much opportunity to connect, receive therapy, support and of course a great workout. The community members and club members live with Parkinson’s Disease and Connie and Shana are passionate about providing the treatments therapy and exercise that their members need.

If you are interested in earing more about Club Parkinson’s please reach out directly on their Facebook Page or visit their website.

