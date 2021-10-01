Orr Nissan: 2022 Frontier Remodel

Sure, most cars are upgraded every year, right? Well the 2022 upgraded Nissan Frontier is more than just an upgrade. This is a complete remodel, and honestly, it seems like an entirely new truck.

The last remodel of the Nissan Frontier was 16 years ago and the wait was well worth it because this 2022 Nissan frontier is unreal. To start, the body is completely different. The front bumper and back tailgate have some really cool detailing and the overall size is larger and a bit more sleek. The truck actually has its own electrical outlet and can provide you power for a tailgate during football season or for your power tools if you are using it on a work project.

The inside of the truck feels completely different as well. For this first time ever, a sunroof is offered and that adds a bit of a luxury feel to this pick up.

Pete Vieyra, of Orr Nissan of Wichita, shared with us why he bought the 2022 Nissan Frontier and even showed off his new ride. I love the blue color and the sleek exterior. He said that had lot to do with his choice, but the smooth ride is what won him over. Pete went with leather on the inside and really enjoys the larger touch screen radio control. He uses his new truck on a daily basis and enjoys the functionality and luxury feel.

