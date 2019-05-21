Orr Nissan: Car Giveaway Winner

On the show today the actions of Steve Mount and his team at Orr Nissan were touching. They were kind enough to find a worthy community member and gifted him a new car! Orr Nissan launched this campaign to find a way to help out and give back. They asked friends and coworkers to nominate community members who would benefit from a new car and nominate them to win. Steve shared with us that he found the deserving winner, Walter Manuel. Walter’s nomination was given by a co-worker of The Catholic Care Center. Walter has worked there for 20 years. He has been riding his bike 7.5 miles to get to work and then another 7.5 miles to get back home. Friends and co-workers describe him has kind, hard-working, and humble. Walter was overwhelmed and shocked when he learned he would no longer need to wake up hours before his shift to ensure he got to work on time. He smiled from ear to ear but when speaking with him you could feel the joy pouring out of him. It’s amazing to see people helping people and I know Walter will use this blessing to help others as well. Thank you, Orr Nissan for impacting your community and changing Walter’s life!