It’s been a little while since we checked in with our friends at Orr Nissan of Wichita and they have a great sale going on right now to tell us all about.

They are having their Bug Used Car Sale through the end of this month where you only have to put $99 down to get the deal.

They have cars under $20,000 or $15,000 in hopes that everyone can find what they’re looking for.

Check out their website for more info!