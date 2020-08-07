Outdoor Life: Arkanoe Kayak, Canoe & Tube Rental

I often times reach out to community members to learn new places to adventure through and when I received numerous recommendations to head to Hutchinson and spend time with the guys at Arkanoe I knew I needed to make the trip. I had a great time meeting Scott who is as genuine as they come. He spent time explaining why Arkanoe is such a popular place to come and experience the best way to float down the Arkansas River: canoeing, of course. Unfortunately we didn’t get the chance to actually get on the water due to the time constraints of the show but we did get to explore the beach a little bit and hear about the 5 miles long ride down the drover. Scott and his team at Arkanoe do all the hard work for you. They come pick you up and bring you to the canoes that are on the river ready to ride. Then help you get situated and floating … then you sit back and relax as your float a couple hours back to your cars are. I cannot wait to come out and spend the day on the river. Check out their Facebook page for info on how and when you can book your trip! Facebook: @Arkanoe, LLC